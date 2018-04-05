$10 Cubs Tickets...Here's How To Get Them

It's baseball season in Chicago! Sox home opener is today and Cubs home opener is Monday. This year, you can get tickets to The Cubs for the price of a beer at Wrigley!! The Cubs are releasing $10 tickets 48 hours before each game. There will be 60 tickets each game and it's a lottery you can enter HERE or on the MLB app. The Cubs are calling the promotion 10/Sixty Tickets, a play on Wrigley Field’s address of 1060 West Addison Street. Good luck!