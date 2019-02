5SOS & The Chainsmokers Going On 'World War Joy Tour'

After releasing their collaboration 'Who Do You Love' last week, 5 Seconds Of Summer & The Chainsmokers are hitting the road together. The 'World War Joy Tour' is coming to Chicago's United Center October 4th, pre-sale tickets start Thursday February 14th.

This Free Ticket friday on B96 is your hookup to get a free pair.

Here is the announcement and full list of tour dates:

Live & on tour with @TheChainsmokers // North America // On sale Friday pic.twitter.com/tUDfzvI7bx — 5 Seconds Of Summer (@5SOS) February 12, 2019

We are SOO EXCITED to announce our WORLD WAR JOY North American Fall Tour along with @5SOS and @LennonStella - Pre-Sale starts Thursday 2/14 at 10am local! Sign up at https://t.co/FWv8gAHzUa to receive a text and email with the pre-sale code 10 minutes before pre-sale starts! pic.twitter.com/3tkzAs6ny5 — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 12, 2019

Dates

09/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/28 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/29 — University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/03 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/04 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/05 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/08 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/09 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/12 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/13 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/15 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/20 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/24 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/26 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/31 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/01 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

11/02 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/06 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

11/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

11/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

11/09 — Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

11/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

11/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

11/16 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

11/19 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/24 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

11/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/29 — San Francisco, CA @ TBA

12/01 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/03 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

12/05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena