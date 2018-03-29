america literally runs on dunkin

America will literally run on Dunkin thanks to Saucony.

These limited edition Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 running shoes were inspired and created in honor of The Boston Marathon.

“As we celebrate Saucony’s 120th anniversary, we’re proud to honor our hometown marathon and Boston’s rich running heritage in partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts, a brand known for ‘keeping America running,'” Saucony CMO Amanda Reiss said in a statement announcing the partnership. “The Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 celebrates the joy, determination and delicious obsession of runners everywhere with a sense of playfulness that’s true to the heart and soul of both brands.”

While running shoes might not seem like the most common-sense apparel item for a coffee and doughnut chain, Dunkin begs to differ, noting that exercise-tracking app Strava has found that coffee is the No. 1 food or beverage mentioned by runners, with doughnuts being No. 6.

“We’ve been keeping America running on Dunkin’ for decades, and we’re thrilled to partner with Saucony to literally keep Bostonians running this marathon season,” said Justin Unger, director of strategic partnerships at Dunkin’ Brands.

Check out the kicks in this video: