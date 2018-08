Ariana Grande Announces 'The Sweetener Sessions' In Chicago, LA & NY

Arianators listen up!! Ariana Grande is holding 'The Sweetener Sessions' exclusively in NYC, LA & Chicago to celebrate her new album 'Sweetener' release August 17. Tickets on pre-sale tommorow with American Express and can be purchased through Ticketmaster HERE.

