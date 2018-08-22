Ariana Grande Offers 'The Sweetener Pass' For Her 2019 Tour

August 22, 2018
Nikki
Shows
Ariana Grande is in Chicago right now for her very VIP "The Sweetener Sessions' at The Vic. This will be a little glimpse of the music she will perform on her 2019 headlining tour. The tour will announced soon but you can already get 'The Sweetener Pass' for priority access to the tour HERE.

 

