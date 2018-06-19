Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Get Tattoos, Go Apartment Shopping

June 19, 2018
Nikki

USA Today

Categories: 
Shows
On Air
Nikki
Features

Ariana is adulting. She is out apartment shopping with her new fiance Pete Davidson and they got tattoos together.

She showed off her hand tattoo that says “H2GKMO.” It stands for “honest to God knock me out,” one of her favorite phrases. Ari's SNL fiancegot “REBORN” tattooed on his hand, inspired by the Kid Cudi alum.

[email protected] inspired by that new @kidcudi the album is fire!

A post shared by Jon Mesa (@jonmesatattoos) on

See more of the pics HERE.

 

Tags: 
Ariana Grande
Pete Davidson
apartment shopping
tattoos
sexy
sex
engaged to be married
adulting