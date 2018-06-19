Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Get Tattoos, Go Apartment Shopping

Ariana is adulting. She is out apartment shopping with her new fiance Pete Davidson and they got tattoos together.

She showed off her hand tattoo that says “H2GKMO.” It stands for “honest to God knock me out,” one of her favorite phrases. Ari's SNL fiancegot “REBORN” tattooed on his hand, inspired by the Kid Cudi alum.

[email protected] inspired by that new @kidcudi the album is fire! A post shared by Jon Mesa (@jonmesatattoos) on

