Bears Playoff Tickets On Sale Today

Now THIS is the ultimate Christmas gift for the football fan in your life! Tickets for the Chicago Bears playoff games go on sale today at 1pm!

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000 (800-943-4327 for the hearing impaired). Click HERE to buy online.

The Bears said fans should be careful when buying tickets through third-party sources because of a rash of counterfeit tickets.

As of now, the Bears are the third seed in the NFC, and would host a first-round game at Soldier Field on either Jan. 5 or 6.