BEYHIVE: George Zimmerman Threatens Beyonce's Life!

The person who killed Treyvon Martin (George Zimmerman) has threatnedthe life of the people who made the Treyvon Martin docuseries (Beyonce & Jay-Z).

Zimmerman made these threats in 36 voicemails, 67 texts, and 27 e-mails in the span of nine days. Some threats were: "tell Jay-Z he's a bi%Ch and his wife is a broke whore and if he sees either of them in his life, they'll find themselves inside a 13 foot gator."

