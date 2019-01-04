BREAKING: Britney Spears Cancels New Vegas Show 'Britney Domination'

Oh no! Britney Spears has just cancelled her entire new Las Vegas show 'Britney Domination'. She is choosing her family over her show so you can't be mad at her for that. We love you girl! Read the full statement below.

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/kHgFAVTjNA — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 4, 2019