BREAKING: Chicago Mayor Emanuel Is NOT Seeking Re-Election

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has just announced he is NOT running for re-election! This is a shocker in some ways, but understandable in some ways too as the past few years have been turbulent with many locals asking him to step down. Gun violence and finances have been two major issues in the spotlight. Judging by the announcement he made, the position has also been taking a toll on his family life.

"My first day as Mayor of this great city, I promised to make tough choices and face the hard truths we have not confronted, even when it hurts. Every day for the past seven and a half years, that is what I tried my level-best to do; to improve our schools, make our community colleges relevant, put our fiscal house on a stable footing, confront violence, and rebuild trust between police and the community, modernize our transportation systems, invest in our neighborhood parks and libraries, and grow our economy into an engine of jobs and opportunity for all Chicagoans. I am not shy and together we have not shied from a challenge," he said.

You can re-watch the live announcement HERE and see what Emanuel had to say below:

"Today the time has come to make another tough choice. As much as I love this job and will always love this city and its residents, I have decided not to seek re-election."

"This has been the job of a lifetime, but it is not a job for a lifetime."

Emanuel said he and his wife Amy decided to "write another chapter together" as their three children have left for college.

"Amy and I are still young – and Amy still looks it. And we look forward to writing that next chapter in our journey together," he said. "I’ll always be here for the future of this city – not as mayor, but in the most important role anyone can play, as citizen. I hope I’ll find ways to answer the call I’ve asked of every citizen: to do my part to stand up for the next generation, who deserve the doors of opportunity to be open and the spark of hope to light their eyes.

"Together, since May of 2011, through thick and thin, we tried to do right by our city’s future. No matter how difficult the path we never wavered or shrunk from our responsibilities. And I will never forget the honor it has been to serve alongside you the people of Chicago every step of the way."

Emanuel closed the conference saying, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you. God bless you. And God bless the people of Chicago."