BREAKING: Post Malone's Plane Lands Safely After Tires Blown Out During Takeoff
Post Malone and all 15 passengers landed safely in New York!
UPDATE: 2:55pm
Post Malone's plane has landed SAFELY at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY.
Post Malone's private jet completes a successful emergency landing ---- pic.twitter.com/a0ILcBMhZ0— Owen (@Owen300513) August 21, 2018
Original Post:
After winning song of the year at the MTV VMAs last night, Post Malone is now in a more serious state.
He is currently on an airplane attempting to make an emergency landing.
TMZ reports the plane's two left tires blew out shortly after take-off. The flight was headed to London.
The private plane -- a Gulfstream IV -- is still in the air and has been circling for several hours, burning off fuel before attempting to land.
It has been cleared to land in New York.
Fire trucks & a number of ambulances staging at @SWFairport awaiting Gulfstream with 16 people aboard that blew two tires when it took off from #TeterboroAirport this morning. Flight was heading for London so has been burning fuel for hours. Post Malone is reportedly on board— Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) August 21, 2018
