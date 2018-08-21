BREAKING: Post Malone's Plane Lands Safely After Tires Blown Out During Takeoff

Post Malone and all 15 passengers landed safely in New York!

August 21, 2018
Nikki

Post Malone at Lollapalooza (photo by: Corrinne Chartier)

UPDATE: 2:55pm 

Post Malone's plane has landed SAFELY at  Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY. 

 

 

Original Post: 

After winning song of the year at the MTV VMAs last night, Post Malone is now in a more serious state.

He is currently on an airplane attempting to make an emergency landing.

TMZ reports the plane's two left tires blew out shortly after take-off. The flight was headed to London. 

The private plane -- a Gulfstream IV -- is still in the air and has been circling for several hours, burning off fuel before attempting to land. 

It has been cleared to land in New York. 

Get developing updates HERE.

 

