BREAKING: Post Malone's Plane Lands Safely After Tires Blown Out During Takeoff

UPDATE: 2:55pm

Post Malone's plane has landed SAFELY at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY.

Post Malone's private jet completes a successful emergency landing ---- pic.twitter.com/a0ILcBMhZ0 — Owen (@Owen300513) August 21, 2018

Original Post:

After winning song of the year at the MTV VMAs last night, Post Malone is now in a more serious state.

He is currently on an airplane attempting to make an emergency landing.

TMZ reports the plane's two left tires blew out shortly after take-off. The flight was headed to London.

The private plane -- a Gulfstream IV -- is still in the air and has been circling for several hours, burning off fuel before attempting to land.

It has been cleared to land in New York.

Fire trucks & a number of ambulances staging at @SWFairport awaiting Gulfstream with 16 people aboard that blew two tires when it took off from #TeterboroAirport this morning. Flight was heading for London so has been burning fuel for hours. Post Malone is reportedly on board — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) August 21, 2018

