BREAKUP: Imagine Dragon's Lead Dan & Wife Split

Life on the road proves to be rough on relationships once again. Imagine Dragon's lead singer Dan Reynolds just announced he and his wife Aja are splitting after 7 years of marriage. They have three daughters, Arrow Eve Reynolds and twin girls Gia James and Coco Rae Reynolds.

Here is the announcement he put out today:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">after 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end. Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love.</p>— Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) <a href="https://twitter.com/DanReynolds/status/989510456804077570?ref_src=twsrc%...">April 26, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

