BREAKUP: Imagine Dragon's Lead Dan & Wife Split

April 26, 2018
Nikki
Life on the road proves to be rough on relationships once again. Imagine Dragon's lead singer Dan Reynolds just announced he and his wife Aja are splitting after 7 years of marriage. They have three daughters, Arrow Eve Reynolds and twin girls Gia James and Coco Rae Reynolds.

Here is the announcement he put out today:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">after 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I&#39;s marriage has come to an end.  Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, &amp; we will continue to co-parent them with all our love.</p>&mdash; Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) <a href="https://twitter.com/DanReynolds/status/989510456804077570?ref_src=twsrc%...">April 26, 2018</a></blockquote>
