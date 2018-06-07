Camila Cabello Gives Detailed Instruction On How-To Do The Sangria Wine Dance
June 7, 2018
Camila Cabello is a fan of the fruity red wine! I suppose it's very popular in Havana? Well, Camila and Pharell's 'Sangria Wine' song has a dance! She just released how-to instructions for the dance moves. Zoom in, practice, repeat. When you got it down, do the #SangriaWineDanceChallenge by posting a video of you doing with the hashtag #SangriaWineDance
zoom in. practice.repeat. --#SangriaWineChallenge -- https://t.co/Dl96qmY4N9 pic.twitter.com/xz2rS1Wvwk— camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 7, 2018