Camila Cabello Gives Detailed Instruction On How-To Do The Sangria Wine Dance

June 7, 2018
Nikki
Camila Cabello is a fan of the fruity red wine! I suppose it's very popular in Havana? Well, Camila and Pharell's 'Sangria Wine' song has a dance! She just released how-to instructions for the dance moves. Zoom in, practice, repeat. When you got it down, do the #SangriaWineDanceChallenge by posting a video of you doing with the hashtag #SangriaWineDance

