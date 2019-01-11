CASTING CALL: Fox TV's Dating Competition Show 'Paradise Island'

Are you sexy and single?? Looking for love in adventurous way? Jump on this oppurtunity to be on Fox TV's 'Paradise Island'.

This is all-in dating competition series that requires you to use your every advantage to outlast your fellow singles in a game with a major prize and the very real possibility of finding the greatest prize of all, LOVE.

How will you play? Are you willing to seduce, charm, romance, manipulate or make alliances? Do you have the attributes and assets to win it all?

Set in a mysterious, exotic paradise, you and your competitors will live in the lap of luxury, with the goal to stay as long as possible.

Sound like a fun way to find love to you?? Click HERE to apply.