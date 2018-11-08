Check Out These Gigantic Ice Castles Coming To Lake Geneva

November 8, 2018
Nikki
Wos this looks so cool! Giant Ice Castles are coming to Lake Geneva this winter.

"Ice Castles features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towering ice formations," the company said, noting each castle weighs more than 25 million pounds and is "built by hand and takes thousands of man-hours to create."

