Chicago Opens Navy Pier Flyover & 41st Bridge Today

Being a tourist in your own city is a thing in Chicago around the holidays. This year, we get extra from the downtown Navy Pier area. The city opened part of the flyover bridge they have been working on since 2014. Also open today, the 41st st pedestrian bridge. See more HERE.

This slippery snake of a pedestrian bridge at 41st Street is opening Thursday. Ribbon cutting with @aldsophiaking at 1:45 PM if you're around. pic.twitter.com/kFublqcE5S — Kyle "Terry Christmas To All" ------ (@SmarterStadiums) December 19, 2018