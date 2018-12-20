Chicago Opens Navy Pier Flyover & 41st Bridge Today
Being a tourist in your own city is a thing in Chicago around the holidays. This year, we get extra from the downtown Navy Pier area. The city opened part of the flyover bridge they have been working on since 2014. Also open today, the 41st st pedestrian bridge. See more HERE.
Soooo....... who is trying out the partially open Navy Pier #Flyover today??? Go! #chiLFT #bikechi pic.twitter.com/6qorg390Lp— #BikeCHI (@BikeCHInorth) December 20, 2018
This slippery snake of a pedestrian bridge at 41st Street is opening Thursday. Ribbon cutting with @aldsophiaking at 1:45 PM if you're around. pic.twitter.com/kFublqcE5S— Kyle "Terry Christmas To All" ------ (@SmarterStadiums) December 19, 2018
Another good December day for a bike ride (though the southerly wind was a bit strong!). Included a first time on the new, shiny-blue 41st Street Bridge and the money shot from the Adler Planetarium. @AdlerPlanet #chiLFT pic.twitter.com/tuPGFis7lK— robert l schmidt (@bob_5555) December 19, 2018