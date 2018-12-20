Chicago Opens Navy Pier Flyover & 41st Bridge Today

December 20, 2018
Nikki
Being a tourist in your own city is a thing in Chicago around the holidays. This year, we get extra from the downtown Navy Pier area. The city opened part of the flyover bridge they have been working on since 2014. Also open today, the 41st st pedestrian bridge. See more HERE.

 

 

navy pier flyover
41st street pedestrian bridge
Chicago