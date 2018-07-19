Chicago PD, Fire & Med Are Filming New Seasons & Need Tons Of People Like YOU As Extras

I've said it before...Chicago is the new Hollywood! So many TV shows, movies and even commercial film here and our Chicago faves have started up their new season. Chicago PD, Fire and Med all need a fresh batch of extras. Average Joe's is what they look for in extras but ometimes the call is for actual Chicago Police and Fire people. You just register with them and if you fit what they need, they call you in. Yes, you do get paid!!

Sign up 'New Deal Casting' HERE. They are also looking for body double stand ins! If you think you look like one of the characters on any of these shows click HERE.