Demi Lovato Deactivates Her Twitter After Backlash From 21 Savage Deportation Drama

So Demi took part in Sunday's meme tweet about rapper Savage 21 getting busted by ICE and detained to get deported. She got mad heat from tweeting: "So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl."

Apparently, Savage 21 is a British national and entered the country illegally in 2005, remaining in the U.S. after his non-immigrant visa expired a year later.

Demi replied to the backlash with saying she was referring to memes about the rapper being secretly British, and not those about him getting deported, and slammed Twitter users who were mocking her sobriety issues.

"F**k Twitter. This is why I don’t tweet anymore," she wrote, adding, "If you’re gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs."

And that's that. Demi left twitter.