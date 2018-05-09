'Deodorant Challenge' Is The New 'Tide Pod Challenge' & It's Just As Dumb & Dangerous!

OK...the 'Ice Bucket Challenge' was a good thing. It was safe and raised money for ALS. All these stupid challenges that have followed are just dumb, dangerous and someone's attempt to go viral.

People died from eating Tide Pods in the Tide Pod Challenge. People are on this Deodorant Challenge where you spray deoderant on someone for as long as possible. Well, it can burn a hole right through you!!! Some kids have been rushed to e.r. with serious burns and some require skin grafts!

DO NOT DO THE DEODORANT CHALLENGE!!!!!