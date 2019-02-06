Drama! Ariana Grande Pulls Out Of Grammys

The Grammy Awards are this Sunday night, but you won't catch Ariana Grande there.

The pop star has pulled out of performing and decided not to show up at all!

Apparently, she was insulted by producers who didn't want her to sing her latest single, '7 Rings'. I hope this doesn't sway their vote for 'Sweetener' in the best Pop Vocal Album category.

Ariana has not commented about it yet but remember...there are 3 sides to every story...the one you tell, the one they tell and then there are screenshots.