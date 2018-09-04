Dua Lipa New Music & New Hair!
Dua Lipa debuted her new bleach blonde hair this week:
Electricity. September 6th // Our song and video is coming. I am so excited for you to see this one ⚡️ @iammarkronson @diplo // shot by @pixielevinson
She also gave great news about new music! She is re-releasing her album as a super-delux version with brand new songs on it. This will also include her song with Calvin Harris 'One Kiss' and a live version of 'New Rules'. This comes out October 19th, see the tracklist below.
So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! -- Thank you for all the love and support. Swipe to see the tracklist ----------⚡️----------