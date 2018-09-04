Dua Lipa New Music & New Hair!

September 4, 2018
Nikki
dua lipa

the real sina d

Categories: 
Shows
On Air
Nikki
Features

Dua Lipa debuted her new bleach blonde hair this week:

Electricity. September 6th // Our song and video is coming. I am so excited for you to see this one ⚡️ @iammarkronson @diplo // shot by @pixielevinson

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

She also gave great news about new music! She is re-releasing her album as a super-delux version with brand new songs on it. This will also include her song with Calvin Harris 'One Kiss' and a live version of 'New Rules'. This comes out October 19th, see the tracklist below.

So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! -- Thank you for all the love and support. Swipe to see the tracklist ----------⚡️----------

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

 

Tags: 
Dua Lipa
new music
one kiss
live version of new rules
new dua lipa music
dua lipa bleach blonde hair
sexy
Pop music
dance music
Pop Culture