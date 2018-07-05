Forbes Names Pilsen In Top 12 Coolsest Neighborhoods in The World!

The world has caught on to what Chicago has know all along...Pilsen is one of the coolest places you will ever step foot in. Forbes has named Pilsen in the top 12 coolest neighborhoods in the world! I guess that also makes it the #1 coolest neighborhood in Chicago. Now watch the property value soar! Actually, it has been for years.

Pilsen has had a huge Mexican population for decades. This combined with it being an amazing arts section of the city, it is by far the most colorful area of Chicago. The music scene in Pilsen is also pretty sick. House music, hip hop, and all genres of Latin music can be heard in the air. I call it the 'Hispanic Hipster Hood'. Let's hope the gentrification doesn't go to far, we don't want it to loose it's authenticity.

Take a cruise down Halstead st. between 16th and Cermack then 18th st. between Halsted past Ashland for a free art show. The graffitti alone will amaze you. So many amazing Mexican resturants (RIP Nuevo Leon) along 18th st. and you must get ice cream or paletas at La Michoacana 1855 Blue Island.