G-Eazy Got Tatted Up & Was Spotted All Over Chicago This Week

August 15, 2018
Nikki
Shows
G-Eazy has been spotted all over Chicago these past few days. G's 'Endless Summer Tour' stopped at Northerly Island last night and tonight G is also hosting a party at Cuvee. He also made time to stop by Windy City Live to show off his Stillhouse Wisky in a new stainless steel bottle, watch the interview HERE. G also got a new tattoo here in Chicago, peep it below.

Shout out my brothers @kaiart & @jonboytattoo two insanely talented friends of mine from different fields, that both inspire me! I feel hella fortunate to know such talented people, hella hyped on this tattoo. “Love vs Money”

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

 

