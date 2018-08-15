G-Eazy Got Tatted Up & Was Spotted All Over Chicago This Week
August 15, 2018
G-Eazy has been spotted all over Chicago these past few days. G's 'Endless Summer Tour' stopped at Northerly Island last night and tonight G is also hosting a party at Cuvee. He also made time to stop by Windy City Live to show off his Stillhouse Wisky in a new stainless steel bottle, watch the interview HERE. G also got a new tattoo here in Chicago, peep it below.
Shout out my brothers @kaiart & @jonboytattoo two insanely talented friends of mine from different fields, that both inspire me! I feel hella fortunate to know such talented people, hella hyped on this tattoo. “Love vs Money”