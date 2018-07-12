GET THE LIST: 2018 Emmys Nomination
The 2018 Emmy Award nominations were just announced and will air live on Monday, September 17, on NBC. Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the broadcast. The Emmys focus their recognition exclusively on television, with the major awards divided into separate categories for comedy and drama. See if your favorite shows and actors made the list below.
Below are the major categorie nominees. For the complete list, visit the Emmys’ website HERE.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
The Marvel Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antoni Banderas, Genius: Pablo PIcasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror
Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law and Order: True Crime
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macey, Shameless
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamala Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimigla, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Reality Show Program
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
The Tracey Ullman Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Croden
The Late Show with Stephen Colber
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienest
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: PIcasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose