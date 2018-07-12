GET THE LIST: 2018 Emmys Nomination

The 2018 Emmy Award nominations were just announced and will air live on Monday, September 17, on NBC. Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the broadcast. The Emmys focus their recognition exclusively on television, with the major awards divided into separate categories for comedy and drama. See if your favorite shows and actors made the list below.

Below are the major categorie nominees. For the complete list, visit the Emmys’ website HERE.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvel Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antoni Banderas, Genius: Pablo PIcasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law and Order: True Crime

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macey, Shameless

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamala Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimigla, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Reality Show Program

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

The Tracey Ullman Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Croden

The Late Show with Stephen Colber

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienest

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: PIcasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose