GET THE LIST: 2019 Free Museum Days In Chicago

Why pay to go to a museum in Chicago when they offer FREE museum days for Illinois residents? The perfect FREE date, FREE educational outing, FREE 2019 museum days are listed below.

Adler Planetarium

January 21-22, 29-31

February 5-7, 12-14, 18-21, 26-28

April 2-4, 9-11

June 3-5, 10-13

September 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27

October 7-9, 14-16

November 8, 11

December 2-3, 7, 12-13

The Art Institute of Chicago

Every Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. general admission is free for Illinois residents. Since 2017, Chicagoans under the age of 18 get in for free too.

Brookfield Zoo

From January 1 to the end of February, get in for free on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

As a member here you get free admission (and free parking) along with guest passes. Military personnel also free.

Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier

Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. are free as well as the first Sunday of every month. Kids under the age of 15 are free.

Chicago Cultural Center

Free entrance always and free on-the-spot tours too.

DePaul Art Museum

Free for anyone.

DuSable Museum of African American History

Every Tuesday admission is free for everyone. Military personnel also receive free admission.

Field Museum

January 21

February 1-28

April 5-7

May 2

June 26-28

Lincoln Park Zoo

Free entrance all year long.

McCormick Bridgehouse and Chicago River Museum

Every Sunday while the museum is open from May to October is free. Children under 5 get free access.

Museum of Contemporary Art

On Tuesdays year round admission is free for Illinois residents.

Museum of Contemporary Photography

Free admission for all.

Museum of Science and Industry

January 7-10, 14-17, 21-24 and 28-31

February 4-7, 11-14, 19-21 and 25-28

National Hellenic Museum

Bank of America cardholders receive one free admission on the first full weekend of every month.

National Museum of Mexican Art

Free admission everyday for anyone.

National Veterans Art Museum

Free admission year round for everyone.

Shedd Aquarium

Dates for 2019 have not yet been announced.

Swedish American Museum

Every second Tuesday of the month is free all year. Members and kids under 1 get in for free.

Chicago Design Museum

Free Tuesday through Saturday year round. Closed until October 26 to install a new exhibition.

Chicago Fed’s Money Museum

Free admission daily.

Chicago History Museum

Every Tuesday from 12:30 to 9 p.m. admission is free except on January 2, January 9, December 18 and December 25. Other free days include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, March 4 and July 4.

If you’re a member of the museum, or a member at DuSable Museum, National Museum of Mexican Art or the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture you can get in for free. As members of the US Armed Services, Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department or Illinois teachers, free admission is given too.

Charnley Persky House Museum

Free 45-minute tours at noon on Wednesdays April through October. Limit to 15 people.