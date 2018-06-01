GET THE LIST: All PRIDE Month Events In Chicago
TASTE THE RAINBOW BITCHES!!!!!
June is PRIDE month. An entire month to celebrtate the LGBTQ community and the rainbow flag that reps it. So many PRIDE events happening arounc Chicago and suburbs.
Here's the list:
Flannel Forever! Pride Kickoff
Fri, June 1, 2018 10:00 PM through Sat, June 2, 2018 2:00 AM
Rock the Boat Party Cruise
Burnham Harbor (Dock J - Slip 27)
Saturday, June 2, 2018
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
North Shore Pride Fest
Downtown Highwood
Saturday, June 2, 2018
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Equality Illinois Pride Kickoff Brunch
Venue West
Sunday, June 3, 2018
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
OUT AND PROUD! A Rainbow Celebration with Melissa Young
Broadway Theater - Pride Arts Center
Sunday, June 3, 2018
7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
PrideFest Milwaukee 2018
200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
June 7-8-9-10, 2018
3:00 PM
Andersonville Midsommarfest 2018
Andersonville
June 8-9-10, 2018
Flag Day Beer Bust & BBQ
Saturday, June 9, 2018
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Artemis Singers “More Than Music” pride concert
First Unitarian Church
Saturday, June 9, 2018
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Milwaukee Pride Parade 2018
Downtown Milwaukee
Sunday, June 10, 2018
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WinTrust Pride Month Celebration Networking Reception
WinTrust's Grand Banking Hall
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
OUT at CHM: Queer Expression in Public Spaces
Thursday, June 14, 2018
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Chicago Pride Fest 2018
Boystown Chicago
June 16-18, 2018
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Women2Women presents: Dance with Pride. Community, Salsa and Body Movement
Evolve Her
Saturday, June 16, 2018
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
My Life: A Mixtape
St. James Cathedral
Saturday, June 16, 2018
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Aurora Pride Parade 2018
Downtown Aurora
Sunday, June 17, 2018
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
30 Under 30 Awards
Polo Cafe and Catering
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Pride Night with the Milwaukee Brewers
Miller Park
Thursday, June 21, 2018
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pride Bowl XI
Montrose Soccer Fields
Friday, June 22, 2018
8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Back Lot Bash: Whiskey, Wine & Women
The Annex @ Reza Restaurant
Friday, June 22, 2018
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
37th Annual Proud To Run
600 W Montrose Harbor Drive
Saturday, June 23, 2018
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Back Lot Bash: All Day Bash
Parking Lot Behind Cheetah Gym
Saturday, June 23, 2018
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
The Official Back Lot Bash Saturday After Party
Sat, June 23, 2018 10:00 PM through Sun, June 24, 2018 3:00 AM
Chicago Pride Parade 2018
Boystown Chicago
Sunday, June 24, 2018
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Back Lot Bash: Post Parade Bash
Parking Lot Behind Cheetah Gym
Sunday, June 24, 2018
3:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Chicago Black Pride
Various
Friday, June 29, 2018
12:00 PM
Chicago Red Stars - Pride Celebration
Toyota Park
Saturday, May 26, 2018
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM