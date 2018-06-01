GET THE LIST: All PRIDE Month Events In Chicago

TASTE THE RAINBOW BITCHES!!!!!

June is PRIDE month. An entire month to celebrtate the LGBTQ community and the rainbow flag that reps it. So many PRIDE events happening arounc Chicago and suburbs.

Here's the list:

Flannel Forever! Pride Kickoff

Fri, June 1, 2018 10:00 PM through Sat, June 2, 2018 2:00 AM



Rock the Boat Party Cruise

Burnham Harbor (Dock J - Slip 27)

Saturday, June 2, 2018

12:00 PM - 6:00 PM



North Shore Pride Fest

Downtown Highwood

Saturday, June 2, 2018

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM



Equality Illinois Pride Kickoff Brunch

Venue West

Sunday, June 3, 2018

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM



OUT AND PROUD! A Rainbow Celebration with Melissa Young

Broadway Theater - Pride Arts Center

Sunday, June 3, 2018

7:30 PM - 9:30 PM



PrideFest Milwaukee 2018

200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

June 7-8-9-10, 2018

3:00 PM



Andersonville Midsommarfest 2018

Andersonville

June 8-9-10, 2018



Flag Day Beer Bust & BBQ

Saturday, June 9, 2018

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Artemis Singers “More Than Music” pride concert

First Unitarian Church

Saturday, June 9, 2018

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM



Milwaukee Pride Parade 2018

Downtown Milwaukee

Sunday, June 10, 2018

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM



WinTrust Pride Month Celebration Networking Reception

WinTrust's Grand Banking Hall

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

5:30 PM - 8:00 PM



OUT at CHM: Queer Expression in Public Spaces

Thursday, June 14, 2018

5:30 PM - 8:30 PM



Chicago Pride Fest 2018

Boystown Chicago

June 16-18, 2018

11:00 AM - 10:00 PM



Women2Women presents: Dance with Pride. Community, Salsa and Body Movement

Evolve Her

Saturday, June 16, 2018

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM



My Life: A Mixtape

St. James Cathedral

Saturday, June 16, 2018

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM



Aurora Pride Parade 2018

Downtown Aurora

Sunday, June 17, 2018

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM



30 Under 30 Awards

Polo Cafe and Catering

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM



Pride Night with the Milwaukee Brewers

Miller Park

Thursday, June 21, 2018

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM



Pride Bowl XI

Montrose Soccer Fields

Friday, June 22, 2018

8:00 AM - 10:00 PM



Back Lot Bash: Whiskey, Wine & Women

The Annex @ Reza Restaurant

Friday, June 22, 2018

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM



37th Annual Proud To Run

600 W Montrose Harbor Drive

Saturday, June 23, 2018

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Back Lot Bash: All Day Bash

Parking Lot Behind Cheetah Gym

Saturday, June 23, 2018

12:00 PM - 10:00 PM



The Official Back Lot Bash Saturday After Party

Sat, June 23, 2018 10:00 PM through Sun, June 24, 2018 3:00 AM



Chicago Pride Parade 2018

Boystown Chicago

Sunday, June 24, 2018

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Back Lot Bash: Post Parade Bash

Parking Lot Behind Cheetah Gym

Sunday, June 24, 2018

3:00 PM - 10:00 PM



Chicago Black Pride

Various

Friday, June 29, 2018

12:00 PM



Chicago Red Stars - Pride Celebration

Toyota Park

Saturday, May 26, 2018

2:30 PM - 5:00 PM