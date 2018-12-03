Halsey Calls Out Victoria's Secret After Her Fashion Show Performance

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was filmed November 8th and aired last night with performances from Halsey, Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers & other celebs. After it aired, Halsey took to social media with a well thought out statement calling out VS for thier 'lack of inclusivity'.

Halsey is calling out comments made by VS spokesperson Ed Razek in Vogue magazine. "Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don't think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us."

The term "transsexual" is a fairly outdated term, which is another reason why his comment sparked backlash. Victoria's Secret CEO Jan Singer resigned on Nov. 20 due to a decline in sales.