Have You Felt Your Boobs Up Lately? Do It For Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

You will notice all the lights on downtown Chicago buildings will be pink at night because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Early detection is the best protection. Women over 40 or with a family history of breast cancer should be getting an annual mamogram. If you don't have insurance or can't afford it at all...you have free mamogram options HERE.

You are never to young for a self exam. Start in your teens/twenties so you are familiar with your breasts and can detect if something of off. Here is a self exam chart to use: