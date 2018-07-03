Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds In Chicago For LGBTQ's #TurnUpTheLove
Imagine Dragon's lead singer Dan Reynolds is a relentless fighter for the LGBTQ community. He is one of the strongest straight allies we have in spreading awareness, education and demanding equality.
Have you seen his HBO documentary 'Believer' about LGBTQ youth in the Mormon church? Sooo good.
Now Dan is coming to Chicago for a panel discussion about #TurnUpTheLove
It will take place at the Michigane Ave AT&T store July 12th. Fans will get to hear Dan discuss his LOVELOUD Foundation, advocacy efforts for the LGBTQ+ community, and his partnership with AT&T during a panel discussion with local Chicago advocates and the Trevor Project. See below for how you can get into this event.
We’re ready to #TurnUpTheLove at #ATTMichiganAve with Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons on July 12th! Comment below with #TurnUpTheLove #SweepsEntry AND send us a private message for a chance to win a pair of tickets to this exclusive event. During this private event, fans will get to hear Dan Reynolds discuss his LOVELOUD Foundation, advocacy efforts for the LGBTQ+ community, and his partnership with AT&T during a panel discussion with local Chicago advocates and the Trevor Project.
A post shared by AT&T Michigan Ave (@attmichiganave) on