Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds In Chicago For LGBTQ's #TurnUpTheLove

Imagine Dragon's lead singer Dan Reynolds is a relentless fighter for the LGBTQ community. He is one of the strongest straight allies we have in spreading awareness, education and demanding equality.

Have you seen his HBO documentary 'Believer' about LGBTQ youth in the Mormon church? Sooo good.

Now Dan is coming to Chicago for a panel discussion about #TurnUpTheLove

It will take place at the Michigane Ave AT&T store July 12th. Fans will get to hear Dan discuss his LOVELOUD Foundation, advocacy efforts for the LGBTQ+ community, and his partnership with AT&T during a panel discussion with local Chicago advocates and the Trevor Project. See below for how you can get into this event.