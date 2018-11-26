It's DIBS Season In Chicago & Here Are The Rules!
The first storm of the season brings us enough snow to call DIBS!
It's a little trashy looking when you have lawn furniture and other random personal items lined up on the street all winter but it is a necessity in Chicago! Keep in mind, there are rules when it comes to parking spot DIBS. Here they are:
- RULE #1 You dig it out...it's yours!
- It needs to be in front of your house.
- Don't you dare shovel the snow out and into your neighbors already shoveled out spot.
- There needs to be a decent amount of snow. Don't try to claim a spot unless there was actually enough snow to shovel.
- Acceptable personal items to claim DIBS: lawn furniture, household items like vaccums or iron boards, trash cans, large kid toys, inflatables. Unnacaptable items: cardboard boxes, trash, your Nana's walker.
- Retaliation is to be expected if you park in a space someone else shoveled out and claimed. You have been warned.