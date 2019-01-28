LIST: Best Sledding Hills In Chicago & Suburbs

SNOWDAY in Chicago means SNOWFUN in Chicago! Snowmen, snow forts and sledding! You got to get it in today though because the temps will be fah-freeeezing rest of week with low of -14!

Here is a good list of sledding hills in and around Chicago:

In the city:

Palmisano Park (this is where I go) at 2700 S. Halsted St.

Dan Ryan Woods in the Beverly neighborhood, 87th Street at Western Ave.

Oz Park in Lincoln Park, 2021 N. Burling St.

Soldier Field at 425 E. McFetridge Dr.

Caldwell Woods at Devon and Milwaukee Avenues.

A. Montgomery Ward Park at 630 N. Kingsbury St.

Montrose Harbor at 601 W. Montrose Dr

Warren Park This park also has one of the city’s best outdoor ice rinks with its official Blackhawks skating rink. Located at 6601 N. Western Ave.

Horner Park In the Irving Park neighborhood at 2741 W. Montrose Ave.

Gompers Park at 4222 W. Foster Ave.

In the Suburbs:

Barrie Park – Oak Park at1011 S. Lombard Avenue in Oak Park.

James Park – Evanston aka Mt. Trashmore at Dodge Avenue & Mulford Street in Evanston.

Blackwell Forest Preserve – Warrenville on Butterfield Road west of Winfield Road in Warrenville

Flick Park – Glenview at 3600 Glenview Rd. in Glenview

Eldridge Park – Elmhurst at 363 Commonwealth Ln. in Elmhurst

Caboose Park – Lake Villa at 27908 Fairfield Rd., Lake Villa

Century Park – Vernon Hills Located at the north end of Indianwood Drive in Vernon Hills

Techny Prairie Park and Field – Northbrook at 1750 Techny Road in Northbrook.

Riverwalk Sled Hill at Rotary Hill – Naperville at 441 Aurora Avenue in Naperville

North Salk Park – Rolling Meadows at 3160 Owl Dr. in Rolling Meadows