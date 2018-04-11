Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Bipolar Battle

Mariah covers the latest People Magazine and opens up about a very personal issue she has dealt with for so long, being bipolar.

I the article, she reveals finally seeking treatment after “the hardest couple of years I’ve been through”, years of professional upheaval, an E! reality show and romantic drama.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me.” It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

Side note: We feel like Demi Lovato really blew the door wide open on celebs talking openly about their mental health issues. Demi even had counciling/discussion sessions about it with fans before each concert of her most recent tour. She really put herself out there and now others feel more comftorable speaking out. It's nothing to be ashamed of, it something soooo many people deal with and should be discussed for better understanding.

For mental health support, contact the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance at dbsalliance.org.