Niall Horan Joins Taylor Swift On Stage At Wembly Stadium
Taylor Swift has been having a ton of surprises on her Reputation World Tour. Selena Gomez, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes just to name a few. Last night in the world famous Wembley Stadium, Niall Horan came out on stage and sang his 'Slow Hands'. Check it out below.
Soundcheck at Wembley Stadium with this guy @niallhoran THANK YOU for surprising the crowd tonight!!! -- @GarethCattermole @hogieaaa @GettyEntertainment
Stop the lights, flicking through insta stories and there's Nialler doing his Slow Hands with Taylor in Wembley. Some man! @NiallOfficial #repuationStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/PJGYQp456R— Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) June 22, 2018
NIALL AND TAYLOR SINGING SLOW HANDS #repTourLondon pic.twitter.com/iu2RdEqNVJ— ruby (@kepnersdawson) June 22, 2018
thank you @taylorswift for having me last night at Wembley . What a fantastic experience to share the stage with you! ❤️
