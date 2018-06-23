Niall Horan Joins Taylor Swift On Stage At Wembly Stadium

June 23, 2018
Nikki

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Taylor Swift has been having a ton of surprises on her Reputation World Tour. Selena Gomez, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes just to name a few. Last night in the world famous Wembley Stadium, Niall Horan came out on stage and sang his 'Slow Hands'. Check it out below.

 

Soundcheck at Wembley Stadium with this guy @niallhoran THANK YOU for surprising the crowd tonight!!! -- @GarethCattermole @hogieaaa @GettyEntertainment

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

thank you @taylorswift for having me last night at Wembley . What a fantastic experience to share the stage with you! ❤️

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on

