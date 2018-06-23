Niall Horan Joins Taylor Swift On Stage At Wembly Stadium

Taylor Swift has been having a ton of surprises on her Reputation World Tour. Selena Gomez, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes just to name a few. Last night in the world famous Wembley Stadium, Niall Horan came out on stage and sang his 'Slow Hands'. Check it out below.

Stop the lights, flicking through insta stories and there's Nialler doing his Slow Hands with Taylor in Wembley. Some man! @NiallOfficial #repuationStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/PJGYQp456R — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) June 22, 2018