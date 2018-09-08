OMG: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Get Into Physical Altercation!

Last night's NYC Fashion Week turned into Fight Night with a full on shoe-throwing, dress ripping smackdown between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Cardi's red shoe was the highlight of the night because she hurled it at Nicki!!!

Cardi approached Nicki's table at the Harper's Bazar party and started screamng "I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me ...But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***in off!! I've worked hard and come too far to let anybody f*** with my success!!!! Bitches talk about all that s**** in they raps but in real life are p***y!!"

Nicki looked kind of scared hiding behind her bodyguards. Since Cardi was being held back, she took off her red shoe & threw it at Nicki. Bodyguards tried to hold her back but she managed to take off the other shoe and hurl that one at Nicki too.

Cardi wound up being escorted out of the party with a big welt on her face from an elbow she took i the head by Nicki's security team. This will go down in pop culture history as "Fashion Week Fight'.

See video below and more details HERE.

DISCLAIMER: We do not condone this ratched behavior, please don't throw a shoe at anyone.

Video of Cardi B Gets Lump on Head, Attacks Nicki Minaj, Throws Shoe, &#039;Calls Her P***y