OMG Selena Gomez Shaved Her Head!
Selena shaved her Hair!! Well...not all of it. Just the bottom part in the back so you can see it when she puts it in a ponytail.
People often get new hair when they have a relationship that breaks up. Since her and Bieber are on a 'break'...maybe this is indication they may have split for good??? Just over here sipping tea...speculating.
Check out her hair here:
Always need a subtle change. @puma Germany family time -- grateful for the welcome!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 23, 2018 at 6:07am PDT
