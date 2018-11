It's that time of year again...hot chocolate, hot toddies and freezing ice to skate on! It really is a Chicago bucket list to skate at The Bean or the Maggie Daley Ice Rink Ribbob. Most Chicago area outdoor ice rinks are opening November 16th.

Click HERE for a list of the city rinks.

Rinks in the Southwest burbs can be seen HERE.

Rinks in the Western burbs are HERE.