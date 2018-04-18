Pink Covers People Magazine's Beautiful Issue

April 18, 2018
Nikki
Categories: 
Shows
On Air
Nikki
Features

Pink and her two kids, Willow and Jameson are on the cover of People Magazine's 'Beautiful' issue.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">SO honored to be on the cover of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheBeautifulIssue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc...">#TheBeautifulIssue</a> with my kiddos -- ----. Thanks <a href="https://twitter.com/people?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@people</a>! <a href="https://t.co/3P7oKhahlU">pic.twitter.com/3P7oKhahlU</a></p>&mdash; P!nk (@Pink) <a href="https://twitter.com/Pink/status/986626344279822336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 18, 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Pink had the best reaction when she learned she would be on the cover. She spoke with her good friend Ellen DeGeneres for an episode airing Wednesday and joked, “I feel more beautiful and I’ve decided that for the whole week that the magazine is out no one is allowed to look me directly in my eyes.”

 

 

 

 


 

Tags: 
Pink
people magazine
Ellen DeGeneres
sexy
beautiful people issue
Pop music
dance music
Pop Culture
READ MORE READ LESS