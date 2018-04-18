Pink Covers People Magazine's Beautiful Issue

Pink and her two kids, Willow and Jameson are on the cover of People Magazine's 'Beautiful' issue.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">SO honored to be on the cover of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheBeautifulIssue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc...">#TheBeautifulIssue</a> with my kiddos -- ----. Thanks <a href="https://twitter.com/people?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@people</a>! <a href="https://t.co/3P7oKhahlU">pic.twitter.com/3P7oKhahlU</a></p>— P!nk (@Pink) <a href="https://twitter.com/Pink/status/986626344279822336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 18, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Pink had the best reaction when she learned she would be on the cover. She spoke with her good friend Ellen DeGeneres for an episode airing Wednesday and joked, “I feel more beautiful and I’ve decided that for the whole week that the magazine is out no one is allowed to look me directly in my eyes.”



