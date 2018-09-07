Post Malone In A Car Crash Just 2 Weeks After Airplane Incident

September 7, 2018
Nikki

Post Malone at Lollapalooza (photo by: Corrinne Chartier)

Categories: 
Shows
On Air
Nikki
Features

Just 17 days after Post Malone's terrifying emergency landing airplane incident...he got in a car crash!

Early this morning in Beverly Hills, Posty's Rolls Royce crashed into a Kia and then smashed through a fence and came to rest in some shrubs. He tweeted "God must hate me". Nope...God does not hate and you are one lucky son of a gun!

See the crash aftermath HERE.

 

Tags: 
Post Malone
car crash
airplane
bentley