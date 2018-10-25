'Project Fierce' Benefit Brunch With RuPaul's Drag Race Star 'The Vixen' Performing, #JingleBash Tickets & More!

Did you know there are 15,000 homelss youth (age 12-24) in Chicago? Can you even imagine trying to grow up, go to school, find your place in life while trying to survive on the street?? A big percentage of these youth are LGBTQ that have been rejected by thier family.

PROJECT FIERCE has responded to this with a grassroots effort to provide pathways to independence by providing transitional housing.

This Sunday, October 28th, from 1 pm-4 pm, join Project Fierce Chicago at the annual 'Breakfast N Beds' fundraiser at Goode Island . Celebrate the resilience of the LGBTQ community and help raise funds to provide transitional housing for LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness with brunch, drinks, silent auction, auction and live performance from RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vixen!! Some goods up for grabs are a new bike, Ace Hotel package, gift cards from Lettuce Entertain You restaurants, Waterford Crystal, The Silver Room & much more. Also, tickets to see Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes & more at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash Dec 8th at Allstate Arena.

Get tickets HERE, hope to see you this Sunday!