READ IT: G-Eazy's Apology About Arrest For Assault & Drugs

Last week, G-Eazy got a real bad boy rep to go with his bad boy look. Gerald was arrested at a Sweeden nightclub for assault and cocain possesion. This week, he has issued a public apology to his fans. He manages to do it without sounding soft while taking responsibility. Read his #instaapology below:

"Grateful & blessed to be free & safe. Happy to be in Copenhagen tonight doing what I love most.

Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so fucking grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as fuck to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans. Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know."