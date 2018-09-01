September Is Suicide Prevention Month, Here's Help If You Need It

'It's OK not to be OK' is the message that the Hope For The Day organization puts out. I mean, everyone goes through rough times in life. Getting through the day during those times may be rougher for some. That sense of hopelessness, emptyness, lonlinessand all the other negative feelings are normal and YOU CAN move past them. Understanding these feelings is often challenging too. If you need help getting through these times, it is available through HFTD HERE.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of self harm call 911. You can also talk to someone 24/7 at the Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If you are more comftorable texting you can do that at 741-741.