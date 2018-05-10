Shawn Mendes Announces World Tour!

Shawn Mendes has been hot on the radio with his new single 'In My Blood' which will be on his new album dropping May 25th. Of course he will be going on tour to support it! The tour is simply called 'Shawn Mendes The Tour' and the #MendesArmy best jump on the presale becuase this guy sells out stadiums! The tour doesn't actually start untill 2019 and stops in Chicago's Allstate Arena 06/27/2019.

Presales are starting soon and you MUST be signed up with Ticketmaster Verified Fan in order to access Fan Presales in North America. Register here before Friday 5/11 at 10am ET to receive a code: https://shawnmendes.tmverifiedfan.com

​Download the ShawnAccess app now for Presale access.

"Shawn Mendes: The Tour" Dates 2019:

03/07/2019 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

03/10/2019 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

03/11/2019 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

03/13/2019 Oslo, NO Spektrum*

03/15/2019 Stockholm, SE Ericsson Globe

03/16/2019 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

03/18/2019 Cologne, DE LANXESS Arena

03/19/2019 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

03/21/2019 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

03/23/2019 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena

03/24/2019 Turin, IT Pala Alpitour

03/26/2019 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

03/28/2019 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

03/30/2019 Montpellier FR Sud De France

03/31/2019 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion

04/02/2019 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena

04/03/2019 Vienna, AT Weiner Stadthalle

04/06/2019 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

04/07/2019 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

04/09/2019 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham

04/10/2019 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

04/13/2019 Dublin, IE 3Arena

04/16/2019 London, UK The O2 Arena

04/17/2019 London, UK The O2 Arena

06/12/2019 Portland, OR Moda Center

06/14/2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

06/16/2019 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

06/19/2019 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

06/21/2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

06/22/2019 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

06/27/2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

06/30/2019 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

07/02/2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

07/05/2019 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

07/08/2019 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

07/09/2019 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

07/11/2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

07/13/2019 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

07/16/2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivant Smart Home Arena

07/19/2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

07/20/2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

07/22/2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

07/23/2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

07/25/2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center

07/27/2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

07/28/2019 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

07/30/2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center

07/31/2019 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

08/02/2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

08/05/2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

08/06/2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

08/10/2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

08/13/2019 Washington, DC Capital One Center

08/15/2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

08/21/2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

08/24/2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center