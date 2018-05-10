Shawn Mendes Announces World Tour!
Get Access To Shawn Mendes World Tour Presale Tickets Here
Shawn Mendes has been hot on the radio with his new single 'In My Blood' which will be on his new album dropping May 25th. Of course he will be going on tour to support it! The tour is simply called 'Shawn Mendes The Tour' and the #MendesArmy best jump on the presale becuase this guy sells out stadiums! The tour doesn't actually start untill 2019 and stops in Chicago's Allstate Arena 06/27/2019.
Presales are starting soon and you MUST be signed up with Ticketmaster Verified Fan in order to access Fan Presales in North America. Register here before Friday 5/11 at 10am ET to receive a code: https://shawnmendes.tmverifiedfan.com
Download the ShawnAccess app now for Presale access.
"Shawn Mendes: The Tour" Dates 2019:
03/07/2019 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
03/10/2019 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
03/11/2019 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/13/2019 Oslo, NO Spektrum*
03/15/2019 Stockholm, SE Ericsson Globe
03/16/2019 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
03/18/2019 Cologne, DE LANXESS Arena
03/19/2019 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
03/21/2019 Munich, DE Olympiahalle
03/23/2019 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena
03/24/2019 Turin, IT Pala Alpitour
03/26/2019 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
03/28/2019 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena
03/30/2019 Montpellier FR Sud De France
03/31/2019 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion
04/02/2019 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena
04/03/2019 Vienna, AT Weiner Stadthalle
04/06/2019 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
04/07/2019 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
04/09/2019 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham
04/10/2019 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena
04/13/2019 Dublin, IE 3Arena
04/16/2019 London, UK The O2 Arena
04/17/2019 London, UK The O2 Arena
06/12/2019 Portland, OR Moda Center
06/14/2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
06/16/2019 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
06/19/2019 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
06/21/2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
06/22/2019 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
06/27/2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
06/30/2019 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
07/02/2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
07/05/2019 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
07/08/2019 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
07/09/2019 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
07/11/2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
07/13/2019 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
07/16/2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivant Smart Home Arena
07/19/2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
07/20/2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
07/22/2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
07/23/2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
07/25/2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
07/27/2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
07/28/2019 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
07/30/2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center
07/31/2019 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
08/02/2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
08/05/2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
08/06/2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
08/10/2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
08/13/2019 Washington, DC Capital One Center
08/15/2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
08/21/2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
08/24/2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center