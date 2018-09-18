SPOILER ALERT: Roseanne Reveals How She Will Be Killed Off On 'The Conners'

As we're all pretty much aware, Roseanne Barr killed her own career.

Following an offensive and racist tweet, ABC pulled the plug on her hit show "Roseanne," and now they are killing her off the spin-off, "The Conners."

In what may seem like another attempt at getting back at the network, Roseanne went ahead and leaked spoilers about how the series will kill her off.

Last season, Roseanne’s character was shown to be hoarding pain pills in lieu of having expensive knee surgery.

She claims that they will elaborate on that storyline and kill her off via an opioid overdose.

Roseanne included the opioid storyline initially to raise awareness about a very real and very serious topic that affects our society today.

As we've seen, overdosing is also a subject that needs to be addressed. Hopefully, while utilizing the already existing storyline, The Conners don't just gloss over it as a way to get rid of her — they need to shine a light on the dangers of pill addiction.

'The Conners' return to ABC October 16th.