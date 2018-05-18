TASTE OF CHICAGO: Full List Of Food Vendors & Performers

The Taste is as Chicago as The Cubs and 10 feet of snow. A city staple that people come from all over the world to experience. This year we have a ton of new food vendors along with favorites like Eli's Cheesecake and Harold's Chicken.

See the full list of food vendors below and the performers list is below that.

New food vendors:

Aloha Wagon

Arun's Thai Restaurant

Aunty Joy's Jamaican Kitchen

Bee Nana LLC

bettyBOT Shop

BITES

Blackwood BBQ

CheSa's Gluten Free Food Truck

Chiya Chai Café

Classic Cobbler

Esperanza's Kitchen Delights

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

Get Off The Couch Catering

Grill City (Seafood City)

Josephine's Cookin'

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Output Lounge & Sports Bar

Papa Luke's Gravy Balls

Premier Rollin BBQ

Sausagefest

So Forking Great

Sun Wah Barbecue Restaurant

These Wingz?

Turtle's Bar & Grill

Wood Fire Counter

Yum Dum

Returning food vendors:

Beat Kitchen

Billy Goat Tavern

BJ's Market & Bakery

Buona Beef

Caffe Gelato

Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill

Chicago's Dog House

Churro Factory

Connie's Pizza

Dia De Los Tamales

Doom Street Eats

Franco's Ristorante

Frannie's Café Inc

Gold Coast. Dogs

Iyanze

Kasia's Deli

La Bomba Restaurant

La Mexicana

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

O'Briens Restaurant & Bar

Original Rainbow Cone

Porkchop

Ricobene's on 26th Street

Robinson's No. 1 Ribs

Star of Siam

Texas de Brazil

The Eli's Cheesecake Co.

Tuscany

Ukai Japanese Restaurant

Vee-Vee's African Restaurant

Pop-up restaurants:

Broken English Taco Pub

Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls

Just Salad Chicago

MAD Social

Pork & Mindy's

Seoul Taco

Warm Belly Bakery

Food trucks:

American Glory Food Truck Chicago

Auntie Vee’s

Aztec Dave's Food Truck

Beavers Coffee + Donuts

Da Lobsta

Giordano's

Harold's Chicken

La Cocinita Food Truck

The Fat Shallot

The Lifeway Kefir Shop

Pertillo Music Shell performance lineup:

Wednesday, July 11, 5:30 p.m.

Brandi Carlile, Martha Redbone Roots Project.



Thursday, July 12, 5:30 p.m.

Juanes , La Santa Cecilia



Friday, July 13, 5:30 p.m.

Black Star, (Mos Def and Talib Kweli), Kiran Gandhi, who performs as Madame Gandhi.



Saturday, July 14, 4:30 p.m.

The Flaming Lips, Le Butcherettes, Half Gringa led by Izzy Olive.



Sunday, July 15, 4:30 p.m.

George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic, BJ the Chicago Kid, The Boy Illinois

Bud Light Stage



Wednesday, July 11

Noon-1 p.m. - Raii and Whitney (R&B)

1:20-2:20 p.m. - You Are Here (Rock)



2:40-3:40 p.m. - NDPNDNT (Hip Hop)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner

4-5 p.m. - Kiara Lanier (Alt/R&B)

5:20-6:20 p.m. - Archie Powell & The Exports (Rock)

6:20-7:20 p.m. - DJ Mike P



Thursday, July 12

Noon-1 p.m. - Co-still (Hip Hop)

1:20-2:20 p.m. - Lester Rey (Contemporary Latin)

2:40-3:40 p.m. - Aniba Hotep & the Sol Collective (Soul/R&B)

4-5 p.m. - Dave Weld (Blues)

5:20-6:20 p.m. - Marina City (Rock)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner

6:20-7:30 p.m. - DJ Mike P



Friday, July 13

Noon-1 p.m. - Black Bear Combo (Balkan Brass Band)

1:20-2:20 p.m. - Friday Pilots Club (Rock)

2:40-3:40 p.m. - Beats y Bateria (Global Electronic)

4-5 p.m. - Matt Muse (Hip Hop)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner

5:20-6:20 p.m. - MASN (Pop/R&B)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner



6:20-7:30 p.m. - DJ Mike P



Saturday, July 14

11-11:40 a.m. - DJ Mike P

Noon-1 p.m. - CASE (Pop)

1:20-2:20 p.m. - Kingfatz (Hip Hop)

2:40-3:40 p.m. - Fee Lion (Electro/Pop)

4-5 p.m. - Emann & Jojo (Hip Hop)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner

5:20-6:20 p.m. - Bianca Shaw (R&B/Hip Hop)

6:20-7:30 p.m. - DJ Mike P



Sunday, July 15

11-11:40 a.m. - DJ Mike P

Noon-1 p.m. - Young DRA (Hip Hop)

1:20-2:20 p.m. - The Claudettes (Indie Blues)

2:40-3:40 p.m. - Adam Ness (Alt R&B)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner

4-5 p.m. - Emily Blue (Pop)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner

5:20-6:20 p.m. - Sa'Rayah (Soul/R&B)

6:20-7:30 p.m. - DJ Mike P