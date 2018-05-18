TASTE OF CHICAGO: Full List Of Food Vendors & Performers
The Taste is as Chicago as The Cubs and 10 feet of snow. A city staple that people come from all over the world to experience. This year we have a ton of new food vendors along with favorites like Eli's Cheesecake and Harold's Chicken.
See the full list of food vendors below and the performers list is below that.
New food vendors:
Aloha Wagon
Arun's Thai Restaurant
Aunty Joy's Jamaican Kitchen
Bee Nana LLC
bettyBOT Shop
BITES
Blackwood BBQ
CheSa's Gluten Free Food Truck
Chiya Chai Café
Classic Cobbler
Esperanza's Kitchen Delights
Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
Get Off The Couch Catering
Grill City (Seafood City)
Josephine's Cookin'
Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp
Output Lounge & Sports Bar
Papa Luke's Gravy Balls
Premier Rollin BBQ
Sausagefest
So Forking Great
Sun Wah Barbecue Restaurant
These Wingz?
Turtle's Bar & Grill
Wood Fire Counter
Yum Dum
Returning food vendors:
Beat Kitchen
Billy Goat Tavern
BJ's Market & Bakery
Buona Beef
Caffe Gelato
Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill
Chicago's Dog House
Churro Factory
Connie's Pizza
Dia De Los Tamales
Doom Street Eats
Franco's Ristorante
Frannie's Café Inc
Gold Coast. Dogs
Iyanze
Kasia's Deli
La Bomba Restaurant
La Mexicana
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
O'Briens Restaurant & Bar
Original Rainbow Cone
Porkchop
Ricobene's on 26th Street
Robinson's No. 1 Ribs
Star of Siam
Texas de Brazil
The Eli's Cheesecake Co.
Tuscany
Ukai Japanese Restaurant
Vee-Vee's African Restaurant
Pop-up restaurants:
Broken English Taco Pub
Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
Just Salad Chicago
MAD Social
Pork & Mindy's
Seoul Taco
Warm Belly Bakery
Food trucks:
American Glory Food Truck Chicago
Auntie Vee’s
Aztec Dave's Food Truck
Beavers Coffee + Donuts
Da Lobsta
Giordano's
Harold's Chicken
La Cocinita Food Truck
The Fat Shallot
The Lifeway Kefir Shop
Pertillo Music Shell performance lineup:
Wednesday, July 11, 5:30 p.m.
Brandi Carlile, Martha Redbone Roots Project.
Thursday, July 12, 5:30 p.m.
Juanes , La Santa Cecilia
Friday, July 13, 5:30 p.m.
Black Star, (Mos Def and Talib Kweli), Kiran Gandhi, who performs as Madame Gandhi.
Saturday, July 14, 4:30 p.m.
The Flaming Lips, Le Butcherettes, Half Gringa led by Izzy Olive.
Sunday, July 15, 4:30 p.m.
George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic, BJ the Chicago Kid, The Boy Illinois
Bud Light Stage
Wednesday, July 11
Noon-1 p.m. - Raii and Whitney (R&B)
1:20-2:20 p.m. - You Are Here (Rock)
2:40-3:40 p.m. - NDPNDNT (Hip Hop)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
4-5 p.m. - Kiara Lanier (Alt/R&B)
5:20-6:20 p.m. - Archie Powell & The Exports (Rock)
6:20-7:20 p.m. - DJ Mike P
Thursday, July 12
Noon-1 p.m. - Co-still (Hip Hop)
1:20-2:20 p.m. - Lester Rey (Contemporary Latin)
2:40-3:40 p.m. - Aniba Hotep & the Sol Collective (Soul/R&B)
4-5 p.m. - Dave Weld (Blues)
5:20-6:20 p.m. - Marina City (Rock)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
6:20-7:30 p.m. - DJ Mike P
Friday, July 13
Noon-1 p.m. - Black Bear Combo (Balkan Brass Band)
1:20-2:20 p.m. - Friday Pilots Club (Rock)
2:40-3:40 p.m. - Beats y Bateria (Global Electronic)
4-5 p.m. - Matt Muse (Hip Hop)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
5:20-6:20 p.m. - MASN (Pop/R&B)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
6:20-7:30 p.m. - DJ Mike P
Saturday, July 14
11-11:40 a.m. - DJ Mike P
Noon-1 p.m. - CASE (Pop)
1:20-2:20 p.m. - Kingfatz (Hip Hop)
2:40-3:40 p.m. - Fee Lion (Electro/Pop)
4-5 p.m. - Emann & Jojo (Hip Hop)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
5:20-6:20 p.m. - Bianca Shaw (R&B/Hip Hop)
6:20-7:30 p.m. - DJ Mike P
Sunday, July 15
11-11:40 a.m. - DJ Mike P
Noon-1 p.m. - Young DRA (Hip Hop)
1:20-2:20 p.m. - The Claudettes (Indie Blues)
2:40-3:40 p.m. - Adam Ness (Alt R&B)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
4-5 p.m. - Emily Blue (Pop)-ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner
5:20-6:20 p.m. - Sa'Rayah (Soul/R&B)
6:20-7:30 p.m. - DJ Mike P