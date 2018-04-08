TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: 4 Weeks in A Row For This Unlikely Duo
This unlikely duo of EDM and Country music stars is working! Zedd and Maren Morris are #1 for the 4th week in a row with 'The Middle'.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Sober - G-Eazy, Charlie Puth
19. Tell Me You Love Me - Demi Lovato
18. 5 Seconds Of Summer - Want You Back
17. No Excuses - Meghan Trainor
16. Good Ole Days - Macklemore, Kesha
15. Say Something - Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapelton
14. Psycho - Post Malone
13. Havana - Camila Cabello
12. Mine - Bazzi
11. Let You Down - NF
10. Wolves - Selena Gomez, Marshmello
9. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
8. New Rules - Dua Lipa
7. Pray For Me - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar
6. Delicate - Taylor Swift
5. Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha, Florida Georia Line
4. Never Be The Same Camilia Cabello
3. God's Plan - Drake
2. Finesse - Bruno <ars, Cardi B
1. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris