TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: 4 Weeks in A Row For This Unlikely Duo

This unlikely duo of EDM and Country music stars is working! Zedd and Maren Morris are #1 for the 4th week in a row with 'The Middle'.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Sober - G-Eazy, Charlie Puth

19. Tell Me You Love Me - Demi Lovato

18. 5 Seconds Of Summer - Want You Back

17. No Excuses - Meghan Trainor

16. Good Ole Days - Macklemore, Kesha

15. Say Something - Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapelton

14. Psycho - Post Malone

13. Havana - Camila Cabello

12. Mine - Bazzi

11. Let You Down - NF

10. Wolves - Selena Gomez, Marshmello

9. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

8. New Rules - Dua Lipa

7. Pray For Me - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

6. Delicate - Taylor Swift

5. Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha, Florida Georia Line

4. Never Be The Same Camilia Cabello

3. God's Plan - Drake

2. Finesse - Bruno <ars, Cardi B

1. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris