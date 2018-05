TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Camila Cabello Shines As Fifth Harmony Disband For Good This Week

As Fifth Harmony takes their last bow as a group this week...ex 5H member Camila Cabello enjoys her 5th week at #1!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Let me - Zayn

19. Done For Me - Charlie Puth, Kehlani

18. X - Nicky Jam, J. Balvin

17. Wait - Maroon 5

16. Friends - Marshmello, Anne Marie

15. IDGAF - Dua Lipa

14. Let You Down - NF

13. I Like Me Better - Lauv

12. All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar, SZA

11. Delicate - Taylor Swift

10. Nice For What

9. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons

8. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris

7. Psycho - Post Malone

6. No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

5. God's Plan - Drake

4. Pray For Me - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

3. Mine - Bazzi

2. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

1. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello