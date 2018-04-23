TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Camila Cabello's 'Never Be The Same' Tour Stops In Chicago The Same Week The Song Hits #1

After 5 weeks at #1, Zedd & Maren Morris fall back and make way for Camila Cabella! 'Never Be The Same' is most popular song in Chicago on the same day that Camila performs in Chicago!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. No Excuse - Meghan Trainor

19. Finesse - Bruno Mars, Cardi B

18. Want You Back - 5 Seconds Of Summer

17. Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld

16. Not On You - Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato

15. Let Me - Zayn

14. Friends - Marshmello, Anne marie

13. Delicate - Taylor Swift

12. Mine - Bazzi

11. Havana - Camila Cabello

10. All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar, SZA

9. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

8. Psycho - Post Malone

7. New Rules - Dua Lipa

6. Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

5. Let You Down - NF

4. Pray For Me - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

3. God's Plan - Drake

2. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris

1. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello