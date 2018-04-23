TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Camila Cabello's 'Never Be The Same' Tour Stops In Chicago The Same Week The Song Hits #1
After 5 weeks at #1, Zedd & Maren Morris fall back and make way for Camila Cabella! 'Never Be The Same' is most popular song in Chicago on the same day that Camila performs in Chicago!
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. No Excuse - Meghan Trainor
19. Finesse - Bruno Mars, Cardi B
18. Want You Back - 5 Seconds Of Summer
17. Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld
16. Not On You - Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
15. Let Me - Zayn
14. Friends - Marshmello, Anne marie
13. Delicate - Taylor Swift
12. Mine - Bazzi
11. Havana - Camila Cabello
10. All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar, SZA
9. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
8. Psycho - Post Malone
7. New Rules - Dua Lipa
6. Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
5. Let You Down - NF
4. Pray For Me - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar
3. God's Plan - Drake
2. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris
1. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello