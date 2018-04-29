TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Can Camila Keep The #1 Spot Again This Week?
Camila is coming strong for the 2nd week in a row...'Never Be The Same' is #1.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons
19. Want You Back - 5 Seconds Of Summer
18. IDGAF - Dua Lipa
17. Wolves - Selena Gomez
16. Delicate - Taylor Swift
15. Nice For What - Drake
14. Let Me - Zayn
13. Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line
12. Not On You - Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
11. All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar, SZA
10. No Teras Left To Cry - Ariana Grande
9. Mine - Bazzi
8. Pray For Me - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar
7. Psycho - Post Malone
6. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
5. Let You Down - NF
4. Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
3. God's Plan - Drake
2. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris
1. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello