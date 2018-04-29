TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Can Camila Keep The #1 Spot Again This Week?

Camila is coming strong for the 2nd week in a row...'Never Be The Same' is #1.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons

19. Want You Back - 5 Seconds Of Summer

18. IDGAF - Dua Lipa

17. Wolves - Selena Gomez

16. Delicate - Taylor Swift

15. Nice For What - Drake

14. Let Me - Zayn

13. Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line

12. Not On You - Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato

11. All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar, SZA

10. No Teras Left To Cry - Ariana Grande

9. Mine - Bazzi

8. Pray For Me - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

7. Psycho - Post Malone

6. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

5. Let You Down - NF

4. Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

3. God's Plan - Drake

2. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris

1. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello