TRANSFORMATION TUESDAY: Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds

Have you noticed anything different about Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds lately? Well when he takes his shirt off you see he has been going through a heavy duty transformation.

Dan has been battling auto immune disease for the past decade. It affects the joints and leaves him in crippling pain. He found someone that changed that, made the symptoms disappear by changing Dan's diet and lifestyle. It also changed the way Dan looks, drastically. Look at the muscles below and read how he did it HERE.

Dan will also be at the Michigan ave ATT store for a panel discussion about #LOVELOUD & The Trevor Project on Thursday.