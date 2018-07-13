VIDEO PREMIERE: Ariana Grande 'God Is A Woman' ft. Madonna As The Voice Of God!

Did you see Ariana Grande on the cover of Elle Magazine?

Well 'God Is A Woman' is the name of the new song Ari dropped this morning. Then she dropped the video and get this....Madonna is the voice of God!!!

In the video, Ariana is bathing in a pool of paint, sitting on a globe and weathering an onslaught of insults (“bitch,” “fake,” “annoying,” “slut,” “hoe,” “stupid”) from men.

Then, at the 2:24 mark, Madonna appears as the voice of God, like manna from heaven.

Watch below: