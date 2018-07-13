VIDEO PREMIERE: Ariana Grande 'God Is A Woman' ft. Madonna As The Voice Of God!
Did you see Ariana Grande on the cover of Elle Magazine?
It’s been almost a year since @ArianaGrande fled a UK terrorist attack that claimed 22 lives, injuring 500 more, at the sold-out Manchester show of Ariana’s Dangerous Woman tour. “When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn’t breathe,” she tells ELLE during her cover interview. “I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before. There were a couple of months straight where I felt so upside down.” She shared the experience with her friend Pharrell Williams. Together they created “Get Well Soon,” the final track on #Sweetener. Link in bio for our full conversation with #ArianaGrande and her mom, @joangrande, on life after the Manchester attack, "loving a bit more fearlessly," and the importance of being an ally. . . ELLE August 2018 credits: editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia creative director: #stephengan photographer: @alexilubomirski stylist: @natasharoyt hair: @thejoshliu makeup: @patrickta
Well 'God Is A Woman' is the name of the new song Ari dropped this morning. Then she dropped the video and get this....Madonna is the voice of God!!!
In the video, Ariana is bathing in a pool of paint, sitting on a globe and weathering an onslaught of insults (“bitch,” “fake,” “annoying,” “slut,” “hoe,” “stupid”) from men.
Then, at the 2:24 mark, Madonna appears as the voice of God, like manna from heaven.
